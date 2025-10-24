Highways safety concerns see plans for 40 houses for social rent in Trewern deferred

Plans for a housing development at a village near Welshpool have been delayed, due to road safety concerns

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, October 23, councillors received a report on an application by Mid Wales Property (MWP) Developments to build 40 detached and semi-detached affordable homes on land at Gate Farm, Criggion Lane, Trewern near Welshpool.

When built, the scheme would be handed over to be run by a housing association as social rented housing.

The application includes the formation of access road and associated works.

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen told councillors that she recommended approving the proposal.

The application has come in for much criticism in the village.

Local county councillor Amanda Jenner (Conservative – Trelystan and Trewern) had called in the application to be decided by the committee due to the level of concern in the village on the application.

Cllr Jenner said: “There are several critical matters that need to be properly addressed before you make a decision, and the overriding concern from the community relates to this proposed traffic crossing on the A458 trunk road through Trewern.

“This is a busy road with a 40 mile an hour limit, often sadly ignored.”

She added that there was a history of accidents occurring in this area with some being “very serious.”

Cllr Jenner said: “Residents are deeply anxious that the plans include this crossing point in a location which most of us would not feel safe using ourselves, let alone allowing our children to cross.”

Her comments were supported by Trewern Community Councillor Gillian Corfield who urged the committee to visit the site and see for themselves the road safety issues near the site.

Cllr Corfield said: “We don’t want blood on our hands, please defer this and come out for a meeting with us to get our local knowledge.”

To get around the crossing issues – it had been proposed to place a condition on any planning permission given to the scheme, which means it needs sorting out first before any building work takes place.

Planning agent Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Ltd said: “The proposed dwellings are in direct response to the need for the area, as identified in the local housing market assessment.

“By approving this application, it will allow the registered social landlord to apply to Welsh Government for funding to deliver affordable housing and would allow the property to be constructed as soon as possible.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru – Glantwymyn) asked if highway officers had any comments to make on safety concerns that had been brought up.

Mid Wales Trunk Agency road manager Andrew Jones said: “As things stand there is only one crossing point on the table.

“It will be difficult to show that location can be provided safely.

“That will mean somewhere else to the south of the junction would have to be considered.”

Councillor Karl Lewis (Reform UK – Llandinam with Dolfor) believed that at least a pelican crossing would be needed for the road

Cllr Lewis: “A stipulation should be put in that we expect traffic light systems there to allow elderly people and young children to cross that very dangerous road.”

Councillor Huw Williams (Labour – Abercraf and Ystradgynlais) said: “The word dangerous road is used several times.

“There are children crossing at this point to go to school.”

His proposed deferring a decision on the scheme until plans for the crossing could be seen.

Councillor Corinna Kenyon-Wade (Liberal Democrat – Knighton and Beguildy) said: “This isn’t going ahead unless people are happy with the crossing?”

Mrs Bowen said: “Those details would have to be agreed before the development commences.”

The proposal to defer the application was eventually put to a vote.

This saw 10 councillors vote to defer the application with two voting against the motion and one councillor voting to abstain

The junction at Criggion Lane - looking up the A458 towards the Shrewsbury side of Trewern where the a contentious crossing had been proposed for. From Google Streetview

40 affordable homes could be built at this site in Trewern near Welshpool. From Google Streetview