Plan for new padel and squash courts on Oswestry industrial estate given green light

Shropshire Council has approved a proposal to convert part of Cadwallader Ltd on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate into a sports facility.

The plans, submitted by Joe Cadwallader, claim the unit is currently used for storage but is "under-used" and padel and squash facilities are needed within Oswestry.

Described as a cross between tennis and squash, padel has grown in popularity in recent years, with this year witnessing the opening of Shropshire's first dedicated padel club, ACE Padel Club, with the conversion of tennis courts at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa near Gobowen.

Plans have recently been approved for two padel courts in Telford, and three more courts are planned as part of the refurbishment of The Shrewsbury Club - which is currently going through the planning process.

Photo: Google

Documents, submitted in August, state: "The applicants are keen padel and squash players. Since the closure of the old Oswestry Leisure Centre several years ago, there are no public squash courts in the local area.

"There are padel courts at The Lions Quays but no courts in Oswestry as the Leisure Centre only has courts for pickleball. The proposal will therefore serve a need within the town."

The plans show the building would be converted to include two 20-metre by 10-metre double padel courts, one single padel court measuring 20 metres by 6 metres and one squash court measuring 9.75 metres by 6.4 metres.

The application also includes a change of use for part of the yard for parking, creating 11 car parking spaces for users of the courts.

Approving the plans, Shropshire Council planning officers determined that the proposal would "generate some limited employment".

Their report concluded: "The development will not generate a significant increase in traffic and adequate parking is provided for the proposed number of customers within the defined and shared parking areas and would not cause conflict with the existing business on the site."

The full application and decision are available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03119/COU

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.