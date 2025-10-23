'It has immense potential' - Three-bedroom Telford home to go under the hammer with low guide price next week

The property on Meadow Close in Trench has sustained extensive smoke damage, but is said to offer a "compelling proposition" for investors or buyers seeking a substantial renovation project.

Despite its condition, the semi-detached home is described as having "immense potential" to be transformed into a "magnificent family home or a lucrative asset".

It will be sold via online auction on Thursday, October 30, through Town & Country Property Auctions, with an £85,000 guide price.

The three-bedroom home in Trench. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Listing estate agent Mannleys said: "Nestled in the established location of Meadow Close, Trench, Telford, this three-bedroom semi-detached house offers a compelling proposition for investors and those seeking a substantial renovation project.

" Presented for sale by unconditional online auction, this property, while in need of full refurbishment and having suffered extensive smoke damage, holds immense potential to be transformed into a magnificent family home or a lucrative asset."

The home has sustained significant fire damage. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Inside, the ground floor currently comprises a sitting room, separate dining room, and kitchen. While all require comprehensive modernisation, the listing notes that the existing layout provides flexible potential for reconfiguration to suit modern living.

The semi-detached home has an £85,000 guide price. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Upstairs, the first floor includes three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, with each room offering a "blank canvas" for future improvement.

"The extensive smoke damage throughout necessitates a thorough restoration, but this also means the property can be entirely reimagined from the ground up, ensuring all systems and finishes are brand new and tailored to the highest standards," the listing adds.

The home is said to have "immense potential". Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Externally, the home includes a garage and driveway offering off-road parking and additional storage space. The enclosed overgrown rear garden is described as a private outdoor area with potential for landscaping or creative redesign - such as a play area, outdoor dining space, or garden retreat.

The property's garden. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Further information can be found here.