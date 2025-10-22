'One of the most significant listings in years' - Historic estate becomes Shropshire's most expensive property at £20m

In what Berrys estate agents called one of the "most significant property listings" in Shropshire in recent years, the Eaton Mascott Estate features a magnificent Grade II-listed country hall set in around 810 acres of rolling countryside.

The Eaton Mascott estate has eclipsed The Mount near Oswestry to take the top spot as Shropshire’s priciest property listing.



Located near Shrewsbury, the historic estate is steeped in centuries of heritage and includes extensive arable land, pasture and woodland, along with sporting rights, equestrian facilities, and a range of leisure amenities.

At the heart of the estate stands Eaton Mascott Hall, an elegant 17th-century residence with origins dating back to the 12th century. Picture: Berrys

At its heart stands Eaton Mascott Hall, an elegant 17th-century residence with origins dating back to the 12th century. The hall was remodelled in the 18th and 19th centuries and meticulously restored following fire damage in the 1980s. It now sits at the end of a sweeping half-mile drive, surrounded by landscaped gardens, mature parkland and woodland.

The Eaton Mascott Estate has been listed for sale in what has been hailed as one of the “most significant property listings” in Shropshire in recent years. Picture: Berrys

The wider estate includes 11 let residential properties, traditional and modern farm buildings, and barns with planning consent for conversion, offering both residential and income-generating opportunities. Leisure facilities include a tennis court, indoor swimming pool and steam room, alongside equestrian amenities such as a stable courtyard and manège.

An incredible indoor swimming pool at the Eaton Mascott Estate near Shrewsbury. Picture: Berrys

Berrys said the property offers "a rare opportunity" to acquire a traditional country estate within a ring fence - appealing to buyers seeking private ownership, an operational enterprise or a long-term investment.

Inside Eaton Mascott Hall. Picture: Berrys

"This is not just a home, it's a legacy property," said Chris Jones, equity partner at Berrys.

One of the eight bedrooms inside Eaton Mascott Hall. Picture: Berrys

"Eaton Mascott Estate represents the very best of British country living, it's a jewel in the heart of Shropshire with exceptional privacy, heritage and lifestyle amenities together with agricultural and residential versatility."

Stunning gardens at the historic Eaton Mascott Estate which have featured in the National Garden Scheme. Picture: Berrys

Eaton Mascott Hall’s gardens have also been featured in the National Garden Scheme, with woodland walks leading to an acer collection, formal flower borders, a water-lily pool and a traditional walled garden with orchard and wildflower meadow.

With commanding views across the Shropshire Hills, Wenlock Edge, The Wrekin and towards the Welsh Borders, Berrys say Eaton Mascott offers rural seclusion while remaining well-connected - a balance expected to attract both national and international interest.

The historic estate features 11 let residential properties. Picture: Berrys

"Eaton Mascott is more than a residence, it is a rare historic estate offering the potential for private ownership, a working enterprise or long-term investment," Berrys said. "With its scale, privacy and income generation, national and international interest is anticipated.

"Eaton Mascott Estate offers an outstanding degree of seclusion and privacy yet remains well-connected, making it ideal for those seeking the balance of rural life with modern convenience. The surrounding land has been thoughtfully managed to preserve the area’s natural beauty while enhancing its functionality as a working estate."

Equestrian facilities at the estate. Picture: Berrys

Further information can be found here.