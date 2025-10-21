Development to add two new homes on edge of big Telford housing estate takes step forward

Original outline plans approved by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2019 had the site at Apley Home Farm, at Apley Castle north of the Princess Royal Hospital, taking eight properties.

But developer Days New Homes, of Priorslee, has changed the scheme and now thinks the plot can take 10 homes.

Planning documents reveal that reserved matters application with a revised description, access information and amended plans were lodged on September 27, 2022. The council granted reserved matters consent for the 1.25 hectare site on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The site forms part of the curtilage of Apley Home Farm, a locally listed building.

It is to the south of the former Maxell site where planning permission was granted in 2015 for a mixed use development of 495 homes, and a local centre. Development there is now largely completed, planners say.

The site north of Princess Royal Hospital as pictured in the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The proposal for 10 dwellings is considered to be acceptable, with the site being of a sufficient scale to accommodate the development proposed,” planners wrote.

They add that 10 can be “comfortably achieved whilst providing sufficient parking and turning areas, and generous private amenity space.”

Highways officials have no objection but have asked the developer to confirm that the site will remain private and roads will not be put forward to be looked after by the council.

Planners say that through the reserved matters application a number of conditions have been resolved but some have not been resolved entirely, “and will remain relevant until discharged formally.”