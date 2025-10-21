162-acre former dairy farm near Shrewsbury with 'beautifully preserved' farmhouse and stunning views listed for sale

Park Farm, located in Yockleton, has become one of the most expensive properties currently on the market in Shropshire.

The former dairy farm has been listed with a guide price of £2.9 million with Roger Parry & Partners estate agents.

The farm includes a four-bedroom farmhouse, a range of "useful" outbuildings, and "highly productive" grassland that has previously been used for arable rotation.

Park Farm in Yockleton near Shrewsbury has been listed for sale. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners/Rightmove

Covering approximately 162.54 acres, the property is said to offer "outstanding 360 degree-views".

The farmhouse is described as "beautifully" preserved and presented, and full of "authentic character". It also features three spacious attic rooms suitable for conversion into additional bedrooms or amenity space.

Former dairy farm, Park Farm, in Yockleton boasts 162 acres. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners/Rightmove

Set within mature gardens with an abundance of fruit trees and shrubs, the property retains extensive outbuildings, including a U-shaped range of traditional brick buildings alongside modern steel and timber-framed structures.

"Park Farm comprises a farmhouse, range of outbuildings and approximately 162.54 acres (65.78 ha) of land," the listing states.

The four-bedroom farmhouse. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners/Rightmove

"The farmhouse is surrounded in mature gardens with an abundance of fruit trees and shrubs. The property boasts ample outbuildings comprising a u-shaped traditional brick range of buildings and more modern steel/timber framed buildings.

"The land is generally flat, highly productive grassland with mains water connection throughout, all mainly located within a ring fence."

Park Farm in Yockleton boasts a range of useful outbuildings. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners/Rightmove

"Park Farm is situated within beautiful countryside with far reaching views, and is located adjacent to the village of Yockleton and within close reach to the market town of Shrewsbury with its wide range of amenities and services available."

