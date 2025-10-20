Developer preparing new plans for former Telford industrial estate site

But before they reveal what the future is for the former Doseley Industrial Estate, at Frame Lane, in Doseley, they have applied to change the use of a small piece of land linked to a bungalow.

Aerial picture of the former Doseley Industrial Estate in Telford. Picture; Google Maps

The New Bungalow was originally built to be the home of a worker on the site, and it will remain for residential use.

Agent Ben Rayner, of Holland Lloyd, in Cannock, Staffordshire, has applied to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to change the use of a 107 square metre plot behind the bungalow from industrial land to dwellinghouses.

The agent writes: “With a new proposal forthcoming and the bungalow available for sale, it is in the interest of the applicant, the local authority, and any future homeowner to ensure the property is available for the market and occupation without awaiting a major planning submission.”

By lodging a proposal for a ‘minor’ issue they hope to avoid the delays they would get if it were included as just a part of a ‘major’ plan.

The agent, working on behalf of London-based Sholdco Property Finance Limited, writes: “A minor planning application will be decided and can be delivered faster than a major proposal; therefore, accelerating an element of the site that does not form a key planning consideration.”

The change of use of the parcel of land is in advance of a formal planning submission to develop the wider brownfield industrial estate, the planners have been told.

The small site was part of a previous planning application which was approved in 2020 for the demolition of disused former industrial units and the construction of 48 homes for a company called Phoenix Mason Investments Ltd.

The agent writes that the “applicant confirms that this planning application aligns with former planning permissions for the site and for the ongoing works to develop a suitable, deliverable and viable proposal on the wider former Doseley Industrial Estate site.

“The permission will enable the release of the bungalow to the local housing market in advance of a wider site strategy.”

Full details of the plans are available on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0685.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.