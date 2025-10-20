Attractive Oswestry family home four beds, garden and charm for £335,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nestled in a peaceful Oswestry neighbourhood, this four-bedroom detached home is listed for £335,000. With a spacious layout, attractive gardens, and practical accommodation, it’s ideal for families seeking a comfortable, well-located home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its intelligent design.

Purplebricks

The interior comprises a welcoming entrance hall leading to a generous lounge and dining area, plus a modern kitchen. Upstairs, the property offers four well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, the home benefits from well-kept front and rear gardens, and off-road parking to the front.

This home is one of dozens available in Oswestry on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-oswestry.

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Oswestry is listed for £335,000

Spacious lounge, dining area and modern kitchen

Four well-proportioned bedrooms and family bathroom

Attractive gardens front and back, with off-street parking

Detached home in a desirable Oswestry area, combining comfort and convenience

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.