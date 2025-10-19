Demolition plan for Wellington HMO after ‘poor foundations’ found

Nazir Hussain, of Arleston, had applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for a side extension so The Bungalow, in Mill Bank, could increase the number of tenants from six to eight.

But now it has emerged that plan has been withdrawn after problems were found in the process of other building work being carried out at the property.

Mill Bank in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Shropshire-based planning agent Robert Metcalfe, of EMS Design Ltd, has told planning officers that the “circumstances regarding this project have changed and the current planning permission and the application you have are no longer going to be of use.”

The agent added: “This is because whilst our client has begun the first permission to extend upwards, he has discovered that the foundations to the original building are in a poor state, and he has decided to apply to demolish the existing building and re-build with new foundations.

“This means that we would need to withdraw the application you have, and we will be submitting a new application shortly.”