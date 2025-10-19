Coffee shop plans for former Whitchurch chapel

Mr and Mrs Shore are seeking listed building consent for the change to happen at The Old Music Hall in Dodington.

Plans have been submitted for a coffee shop to be at The Old Music Hall in Dodington, Whitchurch. The building used to be a Presbyterian chapel. Picture: Google

It was formerly a Presbyterian chapel and dates back to 1707. The use as a church ended in 1824 when it became a school, and more recently the building has been a dance hall and builders store. Currently, it is used as a music/dance hall, with storage ancillary to the main hall.

The proposal involves the conversion and internal fit-out of part of the existing building to provide a new coffee shop. All external and internal features of the main chapel will be preserved, with the only change to the appearance being to the single storey wing.

It is anticipated that the premises will only be able to seat a small number of customers and will be mainly aimed at those alreading visiting the music hall.

The opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, although it likely that the premises would only be open alongside the music hall, so there will be irregular hours of operation.

Parking will be served by the existing car park to the music hall, while all waste will be stored in segregated bins.

“The proposed change of use is considered acceptable in terms of planning and compliant with the appropriate national and local planning policies,” said Dominic Saywell, of agents Bateman Architectural Design Ltd.

“It will serve to reinvigorate a currently underused dilapidated listed building with a suitable use and furthermore enhance the current use of the remaining building providing for a more economically sustainable use of the site and protecting the future of the heritage asset.”

Anyone who wishes to comment about the proposal (25/03818/LBC) should do so by November 6 via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.

