See the idyllic country residence formerly in the grounds of castle's estate which is now up for sale

Available through Halls estate agents, New Hall, Chirk is an outstanding and historic property offering elegant accommodation, period charm and scenic grounds, peacefully set within the renowned parkland.

Offering more than 5,300 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation across four floors, the property is surrounded by tranquil gardens, moated remnants and open countryside.

“The sale of New Hall provides a rare opportunity to own a historic home of scale and charm,” said Tom Dainty, manager of Halls’ Oswestry office. “It’s perfect for families or those seeking refined rural living with excellent access to local and national transport links.

The distinguished New Hall, Chirk

“The home’s generous proportions and thoughtful layout lend themselves to family life, entertaining, or luxury holiday letting. This is a home of scale and elegance, offering both grandeur and warmth in an exceptional rural setting.”

New Hall offers a rich blend of period charm and practical family living.

The ground floor boasts a series of flexible reception spaces, including a formal drawing room with a feature stone fireplace and log burner.

There’s also a cosy sitting room/games room and a generously proportioned dining room which is perfect for entertaining.

A large, farmhouse-style kitchen with timber cabinetry, an AGA and breakfast area, forms the heart of the home, complemented by a walk-in pantry and utility space.

A guest cloakroom completes the principal ground-floor accommodation.

Upstairs, the accommodation spans multiple levels and includes seven well-proportioned bedrooms. The principal suite enjoys elevated views across the gardens and benefits from a private en-suite bathroom.

A further en-suite bedroom, four additional doubles and a twin room provide ample sleeping accommodation. A spacious landing leads to a peaceful reading nook and a stylish family bathroom featuring heritage fittings.

The layout provides flexibility for multi-generational living or hosting guests. Throughout the property, original features, including exposed beams, wooden flooring, traditional doors and deep-set windows, blend seamlessly with modern updates.

New Hall is approached via a long, private drive, opening onto a tarmac forecourt with ample parking and access to a double garage.

The beautifully maintained grounds, comprising formal lawns, mature trees and landscaped borders, offer privacy and year-round interest. A picturesque pond with stone bridge provides a focal point, while remnants of the original moat add heritage appeal.

The grounds include a paddock with equestrian potential, a large gravel courtyard with stable access and multiple seating areas ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Traditional fencing and woodland edges enclose the property, which enjoys far-reaching countryside views and a deep sense of tranquillity.

To view New Hall or for more information, contact Halls’ Oswestry office on 01691 670320.