Former Telford community hall can be demolished, inspector rules

Applicant Richard Edis took his case to the Planning Inspectorate after Telford & Wrekin Council refused the application for the site of St Christopher’s Hall, in Station Road, Admaston, last year.

Council planners had turned down the plan saying it would be an “inappropriate form of backland development”, and would “result in a cramped and contrived form of development.”

Planners were concerned that the proposed scheme, including two garages, would “cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.”

But a planning inspector who visited the area on July 9, 2025, did not agree.

“I do not consider that the proposed development would significantly increase the cumulative impact.

The former Saint Christophers Hall on Station Road in Admaston. Photo: Google Maps

The inspected ruled that the “development would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”

In a ruling issued on Tuesday October 14, 2025, the inspector wrote: “The appeal site consists of a large site consisting of number 34 Station Road along with the former Saint Christopher’s Hall.

“The remainder of the site comprises undeveloped land to the rear of these buildings, which also extends along the rear of two semi-detached neighbouring dwellings.”

The inspector found that backland development is evident in a number of neighbouring properties.

“The bungalows would be of limited roof height and consequently would not be prominent from the public realm set within the context of the two storey roof profiles of the properties to the rear.

The council had also been concerned that the new buildings would have an “overbearing impact” on a neighbouring property.

But the inspector wrote: “Considering the single storey scale of the proposed development and the considerable separation distance, I conclude that the development would not be harmful with regard to outlook.”

The inspector has granted planning permission for the development as long as nine conditions are followed.