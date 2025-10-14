'Unacceptable safety risks': Parish council objects to latest 55-home plan for village near Shrewsbury

That is the view of Berrington Parish Council which is objecting to the scheme in Cross Houses. The new homes would be part of phases three and four of the Berrington Meadows development by Shrewsbury-based firm Fletcher Homes.

Planning permission was granted back in 2015 for phases one and two, which saw the construction of 75 new homes.

The planned extension would see 55 new homes built on a field to the east of Ridout Road, behind the Bell Inn. It would consist of a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows, with eight of the homes classed as affordable.

Access would be provided through the rest of the new estate, off Ridout Road. Four areas of public open space are also included in the plans, including a wildlife pond and a wetland reed habitat.

Ridout Road in Cross Houses. Picture: Google

Fletcher Homes says the development is within a “sustainable location” and would “form a natural extension to the existing development”.

So far, the application has received 16 comments objecting to the scheme, including from Berrington Parish Council.

“Multiple residents have raised serious concerns that several proposed dwellings are sited too close to existing homes, creating an unacceptable loss of privacy,” read the minutes of a parish council meeting held on October 2.

“This is contrary to the basic amenity safeguards normally expected under planning policy. We note that several bungalows are included in the layout.

“These could be re-sited along the boundaries adjoining existing homes, to reduce the effects of overlooking and overshadowing.

“The parish council have concerns that the proposed development will add increased traffic trying to get onto the A458 via a roundabout, which is barely adequate for the current estate traffic. The current design favours through traffic on the A458, leading to queuing on the estate.

“The A458 is already subject to congestion and speeding issues, compounded by proposed new developments in Ironbridge, Much Wenlock and Cressage.

“Increased construction and residential traffic through Ridout Road and adjoining estate roads will add unacceptable safety risks and cumulative impacts.”

The parish council also believes the current provision of two parking spaces per dwelling is inadequate for modern family life, and that only having eight affordable properties in the scheme is insufficient. It also said it was disappointed Fletcher Homes declined to attend the parish council’s public session, preferring instead to respond only in writing.

“Direct engagement is critical for trust and constructive dialogue,” said a spokesperson.

“This was very much the case with phases one and two where they readily met with the parish council and concerns were able to be dealt with in a timely manner. We urge the developer to improve consultation with the community as this application progresses.”

However, the proposal has received two comments in support.

“There is a clear need for local affordable housing for people in the local community to allow young people to remain in their local area,” said Rhianwen Fox.

“Cross Houses is well served by local transport, and has amenities such as a post office, shop and petrol station which make it ideal for such a development. I do hope the developers will consider how to ensure the people of Cross Houses can gain from such a development.”

Anyone who wishes to comment can do so by October 24, searching for reference 25/02751/FUL on Shropshire Council’s planning portal.