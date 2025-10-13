Whitchurch home with 'significant potential' set for auction with low guide price

The semi-detached property, being sold by public auction through Halls on behalf of Connexus, is said to offer "significant potential" for renovation and improvement.

The home, that features front and rear gardens, includes on the ground floor a reception hallway, sitting room, kitchen and utility room. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property in Whitchurch is said to offer 'significant potential'. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

It also benefits from an outside timber store that is accessed from the kitchen, along with an additional outbuilding at the rear.

The property has a guide price of between £80,000 and £90,000. Halls said the property would benefit from modernisation to reach its full potential.

Inside the two-bed home. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

The listing says: "The property requires some modernisation but has significant potential that can only be appreciated by undertaking an inspection of the property."

The semi-detached home on Caldecott Crescent in Whitchurch will be offered for sale at public auction on Friday, November 28 at Halls Holdings House on Bowmen Way in Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

Further information can be found here.