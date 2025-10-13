Inside the chapel, which has not been used since the Covid pandemic

Now Mr Huxster wishes to turn the chapel into his home and to display his stained glass work

Harrison Huxster purchased Pisgah Baptist Chapel, Llanfihangel Bryn Pabuan near Llanafan Fawr in May.

Constructed in the mid-1800’s the chapel was built to support a large rural community and served as a focal point for the community where many courtships and eventual

marriages also began.

The chapel has not held any services since the Covid pandemic and with the failing health of some of the older attendees, the need to look for a new chapter in the life of the chapel was accepted.

The chapel and a small section of the graveyard was placed on the market in March, with the proceeds of the sale being put into a Trust Fund to maintain the graveyard in the future.

There were a number of viewings but there were no inquiries from any organisation or individual who wished to buy it to use it as a place of worship.

Pentref Baptist Chapel at Newbridge on Wye is only two and a half miles away and it is larger and in better condition.

As part of his offer for the property, Mr Huxster made an undertaking to maintain the grounds of the graveyard, a huge relief to the trustees.

Estate agents, Morgan and Co, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells said Mr Huxster wished to 'refurbish the chapel and convert the building into a dwelling where he could display some of his work'



Now he has applied for permission to change the use of the chapel into a one bedroom home.

He plans to carry out internal reconfiguration only including the installation of a kitchen in the rear side room, a bathroom under the existing balcony, and use of the balcony space as a bedroom mezzanine.

All external walls, windows, and architectural features will be retained and no significant external alterations are proposed.

Future replacement of two front windows with stained-glass units (secondary glazed) may be sought to reflect the building’s heritage.

The small grassed side area would be used for amenity space, with retained access from the B4358 and parking provision would be within the existing layby to the north east of the site which was established from this chapel.

The application states: “The proposal seeks to preserve and sensitively reuse the chapel with minimal external change, retaining its historic character while providing a modest and sustainable family home. This proposal is believed to be sensitive to the surrounding area taking into consideration that the north east graveyard site is still an active community asset, and provides a long-term solution for the grounds maintenance of the graveyards.”

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the application by December 1.