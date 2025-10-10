HMO rejection for former Oswestry hotel to be appealed

Jassy Sindu, of Your Property Ventures, has submitted an appeal to the Secretary of State after his proposal to turn the Smithfield Hotel in Salop Street, Oswestry, into a HMO was turned down by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee last month.

All written representations must be received by the planning inspectorate by November 12.

A planning committee rejected a proposal to turn the former Smithfield Hotel in Oswestry into a 22-bed HMO. Picture: Google

The scheme was recommended for approval by planning officers, who said it was an unused building, in a sustainable location, and would provide lower-cost housing accommodation in the town.

However, ahead of the meeting, Councillor Duncan Kerr (Oswestry South) said he was “appalled” that officers felt that the scheme was appropriate, particularly as smaller applications had been refused.

This includes a six-bedroom one in nearby Cross Street. That scheme was also put forward by Your Property Ventures, with the firm resubmitting it just days after it was rejected.

Explaining his recommendation, planning officer Mark Perry said that there “quite significant differences” between the scheme at the old Smithfield Hotel and the one in Cross Street.

“The one in Cross Street was refused because one of the bedrooms didn’t meet the minimum space standards for a HMO accommodation,” said Mr Perry.

“When we consider the Smithfield site, all of the rooms meet the space standards – 19 even meet the standards for double occupancy and the remaining three meet the requirements for single occupancy,

“The Cross Street one also had poor access, whereas the access for this one is directly off the main street. The rooms also have en-suite accommodation, which adds to the quality proposed.”

Joe Salt, from Creative Planning, who has worked alongside Mr Sindu, also spoke about the benefits the scheme would provide, saying it exceeds the council’s HMO guidelines, including amenity space and kitchen areas. Therefore, said Mr Salt, the proposal cannot be categorised as overdevelopment and would not result in overcrowding.

However, committee members were not convinced, with many raising concerns.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that they reject the application based on overintensity, insufficient facilities including waste, limited communal space, parking and highway safety, lack of outdoor amenity space, the impact on local services and infrastructure, and the impact on conservation and heritage asset. His proposal was unanimously approved.

