The 18 new homes in Cwrt Y Clawdd have just been finished and residents have already started to move in.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp attended the opening at what used to be the old Trouser Factory site in Knighton, along with County Councillors Angelique Williams and Corinna Kenyon-Wade.

All were impressed with the high level of finish of the well-insulated low maintenance houses, the spacious feel of the development and landscaping features such as new tree planting, flower beds and even a rainwater garden.

The houses are fully accessible, and have such features as downstairs wet rooms and potential stair-lift adaptation, along with solar panels, air-source heat pump and mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems.

Geraint Roberts from Housing Association Barcud said “We are delighted with how the development has turned out.

Left to right: Paul Lund, Contracts Manager at SJ Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts, County Councillor Ange Williams, Mike Sambrook Managing Director SJ Roberts, Kate Curran Director of Finance, Governance and Investment at Barcud, County Councillor Corinna Kenyon-Wade and Geraint Roberts Head of Development at Barcud

“We chose to develop the site because there was evidence that local people needed affordable rental properties in the town, and these high spec homes, that have all been built to EPC level A, will help meet that need.”

Everyone moving in to the homes has a connection to Knighton, and in almost all cases the new residents are local people who have applied for a property to Powys County Council’s Housing Register.

Mr Roberts added: “Cwrt y Clawdd is a great new addition to Knighton, and we welcome everyone who is moving in!”

The site has been earmarked for development for a long time and outline plans had originally been approved back in 2007.

This was extended three times in 2012, as well as in 2015 and 2018. The site was previously owned by a different developer.