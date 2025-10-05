Changes at Nesscliffe training camp approved - see details here

The existing facility at Nesscliffe, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, is to be demolished. The proposal is to have a gatehouse with disabled access and associated office, toilets and locker area, with vehicle parking off the access road.

The building will provide an accessible point where visitors can sign in before entering.

A military training camp at Nescliffe is to have a new control and gatehouse building. Picture: Paul Stevens Architecture Ltd

“The new building is to be positioned to the west of the existing gatehouse, which is scheduled for demolition,” said Daniel Hudson, of Paul Stevens Architecture, an agent representing the applicant, Landmarc Support Services Ltd.

“The purpose of the new gatehouse is to provide a modern and accessible facility for managing site access, supporting staff needs, and maintaining security for the wider MOD training site.”

Shropshire Council has granted full planning permission, saying the proposed development is of a scale, design and appearance which adequately respects the existing character of the buildings within the training camp and surrounding area, and will not result in any visual impact or cause any detrimental impact on residents of neighbouring properties.

“Overall, the proposal is considered to accord with adopted development plan policies subject to compliance with planning conditions,” said a council spokesperson.