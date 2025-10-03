Stunning three-bedroom coach house in Little Wenlock with private courtyard

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

This recently converted three-bedroom coach house in the heart of Little Wenlock combines modern style with village charm. Set around a private gated courtyard, the property offers contemporary open-plan living, excellent natural light, and versatile spaces ideal for entertaining.

Inside, the reception hall welcomes you with engineered oak flooring and exposed brickwork. The sitting room offers a cosy retreat with storage, while the ground floor shower room features a sleek contemporary suite.

The highlight is the open-plan living area with a breakfast kitchen, complete with a centre island, granite worktops, and integrated Bosch appliances, plus two sets of bi-folding doors opening onto the courtyard.

Additional ground-floor features include a utility area with smart central heating, a study, guest cloakroom, and a 27ft entertaining/leisure room with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading outside.

Upstairs, two double bedrooms boast walk-in dressing rooms, alongside a third double bedroom and a stylish family bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

Externally, the gated courtyard provides privacy and a perfect setting for entertaining. Ultra-fast broadband makes this home as practical as it is beautiful, blending contemporary living with a tranquil village location.