Chance to own a 'piece of Shropshire's heritage' as 'magnificent' grand estate goes under the hammer

Hoo Hall, a grand Grade II-listed farmhouse near Preston upon the Weald Moors near Telford, will be sold via online auction on October 29, with a guide price of £1 million.

Described as a "truly exceptional opportunity" by Town & Country Property Auctions, the estate combines historic charm with significant development potential - offering a main residence, vast outbuildings, commercial sheds, and approximately 13 acres of land.

"This is more than just a property; it is a significant investment opportunity for those with vision and a passion for restoration and development," the listing states.

"Nestled within the highly sought-after village, presents a truly exceptional opportunity to acquire a Grade II listed farmhouse, a property steeped in history and brimming with character.

"This magnificent estate, offered for sale by unconditional online auction, represents a rare chance for discerning buyers to invest in a piece of Shropshire's heritage, with significant scope for refurbishment and development."

The main house at Hoo Hall spans an "impressive" 4,800 sq ft, boasting four large bedrooms and four reception rooms.

While the property is rich in period features, the listing says it requires full refurbishment, including essential roof repairs - but the listing states that this allows the new owner to "meticulously restore and modernise this historic residence to their exact specifications, blending its inherent charm with contemporary comforts."

Outside, the house is surrounded by established gardens that still retain the remains of a historic moat, adding to its unique charm and picturesque setting.

Beyond the main residence, the estate boasts an extensive range of barn outbuildings. The "substantial structures" are said to offer "tremendous potential for conversion", subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

Also on the estate are four detached former chicken sheds, collectively spanning over 56,000 sq ft.

"Imagine transforming these barns into additional residential dwellings, holiday lets, a thriving business premises, or bespoke leisure facilities the possibilities are vast and exciting, promising significant added value and income streams," the listing states.

"All of these impressive assets are set within approximately 13 acres of land, providing a private and expansive rural setting."

