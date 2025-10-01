South Shropshire village home with countryside views to go under the hammer with low guide price
A village home with a large garden and far reaching views over surrounding Shropshire countryside is to go under the hammer with a low guide price.
By Luke Powell

The semi-detached property on Tenbury Road in Cleehill near Ludlow is said to be in "need of modernisation".
The three-bedroom property boasts off-road parking, a large garden, and has an energy rating of E.
The home will go up for sale at public auction on Wednesday, November 5 with a guide price of £100,000 to £150,000.
The listing describes the property as: "A three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of modernisation throughout benefitting from off road parking, a large rear garden and far reaching views from Clee Hill."
