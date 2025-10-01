Powys gypsy and traveller site search drop-in event is planned

Powys County Council’s search for a site to accommodate a new gypsy and traveller site in the Welshpool area will be discussed at a drop-in session in Forden next week.

The council is looking for a 1.2-hectare site to accommodate 12 mobile homes and has identified six potential sites on council owned land in Leighton, Forden and Churchstoke.

A drop-in session will be held in Forden Community Centre on Monday October 6 from 4pm until 8pm.

Need for the new site, which must accommodate 12 mobile homes and have potential for future expansion, has been identified as part of work on the replacement Powys Local Development Plan 2022-2037.

The new site is needed in connection with the community living at the Council-run gypsy and traveller site at Leighton Arches near Welshpool. The existing site is at capacity with no further scope for re-configuration.

It is not possible to extend the existing site to provide additional pitches as the area is constrained by flood risk.

The new site must accommodate 12 pitches with access to an amenity block, have hardstanding and be in reasonable proximity to the existing site.

Subject to gaining planning permission and available funding the new site is expected to be completed by 2027.

The Council has investigated its own land holdings in the Welshpool vicinity to see if a suitable site may be available on Council-owned land and shortlisted six potential options as search areas

The Council is currently consulting and seeking views on these options to inform the next stages.

Parcel 1 at Leighton, Welshpool (7.83ha): Land opposite Severnleigh/Stables/Coach House/Granary, Leighton

Parcel 2 at Leighton, Welshpool (11.39ha): Land southwest of Severnleigh, Leighton

Land Holding at Leighton, Welshpool (47.12ha): Buildings and land at Gwyns Barn, Leighton

Parcel 1 at Forden, Welshpool (2.92ha): Land adjacent Forden Village - north of Church Farm/Church Farm Close, Forden

Parcel 2 at Forden, Welshpool (3.6ha): Land off C road C2114, South/southwest of Church Farm/Church Farm Close (opposite Pound Fields), Forden

Land Holding at Churchstoke, Montgomery (8.26ha): Land adjacent Churchstoke Village – Fir House land, Churchstoke

A link to the consultation can be found here: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/site-options