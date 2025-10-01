Former chapel near Oswestry can be converted into a house

Shannon Stevens initially submitted an application in April for the conversion of Maesbrook Methodist Church into a three-bed property. The chapel was built in 1899 as a replacement for an earlier, smaller chapel.

It was sold at auction last year for £122,000 – more than three times its guide price of between £30,000 to £40,000.

It was not in use at the time of the sale, but the new owner took on the building with responsibility for the graves at the site and maintaining access for visitors. The plans include a living area and kitchen on the ground floor, with a toilet and utility room, while upstairs there would be three bedrooms, with one including an en-suite and family bathroom.

Maesbrook Methodist Chapel can be converted into a house. Picture: Sean Pemble Architects

It also includes the creation of two parking spaces in the area around the chapel, which lies off the B4398, with no alterations to the external building.

However, the proposal was withdrawn in June, with Geggard Marshall, of St Oswalds Architectural Design, telling Shropshire Council planning officer Mark Perry that it would be resubmitted “once we have all the information”.

The application was subsequently sent back to the council in July for consideration.

“Despite being unlisted, it is clear that the Maesbrook Methodist Chapel is a good example of a local place of worship, constructed in the late 19th/early 20th century – which has remained generally unchanged since its construction,” said a spokesperson for Sean Pemble Architects.

“After purchasing the chapel in late 2024, the applicants seek permission to sensitively convert the chapel into a modest three-bedroom residence for their occupation.”

Inside Maesbrook Methodist Chapel, towards the alter. Picture: Sean Pemble Architects

The spokesperson added that the key works include the insertion of a first-floor structure, new rooflights on the existing roofscape, the creation of partitions and subdivision of the internal volume, and the creation of an off-street parking area.

The scheme received the backing of Kinnerley Parish Council, which said it welcomes the revised application and continues to support the proposed repurposing of the former chapel.

Mr Perry said the conversion is acceptable and preserved the non-designated heritage asset.

“The proposed layout maintains the building’s character and appearance, provides vehicular access, parking, turning space, and limited amenity area, and does not impact protected species,” he said.

“The advantages of reusing the chapel and securing its future outweigh the minor constraints of limited parking and turning space.”