'Thriving' holiday let cottages near Ironbridge offering 'steady stream of income' listed for sale

Carpenters Row in Coalbrookdale features three two-bedroom cottages and one one-bedroom cottage - all being sold fully furnished, offering a ready-made business for a prospective buyer.

Estate agent Mannleys, which is handling the listing, says the Grade II-listed cottages are currently operated as "highly successful" holiday lets, and generated a turnover of £72,000 last year. Bookings are managed through Sykes Cottages, with the listing highlighting a "steady stream of income and a proven track record of profitability".

Carpenters Row, located in Coalbrookdale, Telford. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

Described as a "thriving" business, Carpenters Row is on the market for offers in the region of £850,000.

"Mannleys are delighted to present an outstanding investment opportunity on Wellington Road, Telford - a collection of four charming Grade II-listed cottages, currently operating as highly successful holiday lets," the listing states.

Inside one of the four cottages. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

"This unique offering comprises three two-bedroom cottages and one one-bedroom cottage, all being sold fully furnished, providing a truly ready-made business for the discerning investor.

"Nestled in a prime location, these properties benefit from their close proximity to the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site of Ironbridge. This iconic area, steeped in industrial history and natural beauty, attracts a significant number of tourists year-round, ensuring a consistent demand for quality holiday accommodation.

The listing describes the holiday cottages as a 'great ready made business'. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

"The cottages are perfectly positioned to capitalise on this vibrant tourism market, offering guests a picturesque and comfortable base from which to explore the local attractions, including the famous Iron Bridge, various museums, and scenic walking routes along the River Severn.

"Each of the four cottages has been thoughtfully appointed and maintained, retaining their historical character while offering modern comforts. The Grade II listing ensures their architectural significance is preserved, adding to their unique appeal.

From above, the holiday let cottages near Ironbridge. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

"The three two-bedroom cottages provide ample space for families or small groups, typically featuring a well-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and two inviting bedrooms, complemented by a bathroom. The one-bedroom cottage offers an intimate retreat, ideal for couples seeking a romantic getaway or solo travellers.

Inside one of the cottages. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

"All properties come fully furnished, meaning a seamless transition for the new owner, with no additional setup costs or time required to prepare them for guests."