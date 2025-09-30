Par Homes Ltd received planning permission to erect 69 hours and all associated works on land at Lakeside Avenue in November 2023.

Now they have submitted an application to remove four planning conditions –which includes the commencement of development restriction, a scheme for affordable housing, affordable housing size and the play area management condition.

They also want to change the wording and vary eight other planning conditions including highway and carriageway details, ecology avoidance measures, external lighting, landscape and biodiversity enhancement scheme and the drainage scheme.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the application at its September meeting.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “If a company is going to put in for planning permission and they ask for x number of houses and they say they are going to put in a play area and create affordable housing etc, then they get the planning permission with conditions and then they come back later and apply to dismiss or vary some of those conditions. I think it’s outrageous, personally I would object to it.”

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said the company is still planning to put in a play area but it will be three months afterwards, and they are still holding to the number of affordable houses but they are asking to change the sizes and they want to put restrictions on what residents can do to the houses. He said a lot of the application was about changing schedules etc.

But councillors said it was difficult to access the information in the application.

Councillor Steve Sims said: “I think we should reject it on the basis of a lack of information. The original plan was agreed with planning conditions and I think we should say we would like those conditions to remain in place.”

Members recommended refusal of the application and said they would like the company to come back with clearer and more accessible information.

Powys County Council will make the final decision on the plans.