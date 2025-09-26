Shropshire Star
Stunning nine-bedroom detached house with annexes in Telford

Stone House offers nine bedrooms, two annexes, and versatile living in a prime Telford location.

By Gareth Butterfield
Stone House is a striking nine-bedroom detached residence set in a stunning location on Shifnal Road, Telford. Perfectly suited to large families, multi-generational living, or continuing its successful run as a bed & breakfast, this property combines space, versatility, and charm in one impressive package.

Currently operating as a highly-rated guest house, Stone House has been run by the same owners for more than 20 years and ranks highly on TripAdvisor for Telford, with multiple 5* Google reviews. 

The property also includes two annex buildings, offering additional accommodation and potential for Airbnb lets, live-in staff, or private rental. The owners may consider a property exchange to help facilitate a swift sale.

The garden is large and well kept
The main house features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway leading to a generous living room, formal dining room, and breakfast kitchen with utility room and pantry. A large double bedroom with en-suite sits alongside a conservatory, and a cellar offers extra storage space. On the first floor, three further double bedrooms all benefit from en-suite facilities.

The two annexes provide exceptional flexibility. The first offers three double bedrooms with en-suites, while the second includes a living room, conservatory, kitchen, and two more bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms. This layout has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate disabled access or carers if required.

The rooms are all spacious
Outside, Stone House sits within a generous plot with a large lawned garden, mature trees, and shrubs providing privacy. A paved patio with a covered deck is perfect for alfresco dining, and secure off-road parking is available behind double gates.

Located close to Telford Central Station, the property enjoys excellent connections to the wider region while offering a peaceful, rural setting. With its combination of versatile living spaces, established business potential, and idyllic location, Stone House represents a rare and compelling opportunity.

