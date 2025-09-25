Historic Shropshire canal lock-keepers cottage designed by Thomas Telford goes up for sale with £490,000 asking price

Now a stunning family home, the historic cottage near Whitchurch was once a residence for the keeper of the distinctive Grindley Brook staircase locks.

Sat alongside the Llangollen Branch of the Shropshire Union Canal, the unique property has been described by the agents as "both a beautiful home and a living piece of Britain’s industrial heritage".

The Grade II-listed home dates back to around 1805, with its design attributed to renowned engineer Thomas Telford.

The Grade II-listed home dates back to around 1805, with its design attributed to renowned engineer Thomas Telford. Photo: Dourish & Day

On the ground floor, the main building has two reception rooms, each with log burners; plus an office, kitchen, dining room and downstairs shower room.

The first floor has two bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill family bathroom. A separate one-bedroom annex - currently featuring a sauna - is also included in the sale.

Outside, the property boasts electric gates which open onto a sweeping driveway, with ample off-road parking and a detached double garage.

Estate agents Dourish & Day said: "Steeped in history and brimming with character, this cottage offers a rare opportunity to own a truly unique home in a spectacular canal-side setting.

"A home of rare character and heritage, Lock Keepers Cottage combines historic significance, flexible living and timeless charm."

The home is listed for £490,000 and is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/167153807.