Extension plans at Shrewsbury car dealership

Greenhous Group Ltd want to make a number of internal and external changes at its site in Featherbed Lane, Harlescott, including changing the use of the existing Masterfit repair/MOT bays into a car showroom for the Chery electric car brand.

The application also seeks consent for the erection of a detached workshop to form a MOT centre.

Greenhous want to extend its car dealership in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, so that it can have a showroom selling Chery electric cars. Picture: Google

“The alterations to the external façade of the existing building to accommodate the Chery livery are considered to be in keeping with the commercial nature of the site and surroundings and will not lead to any loss of light or outlook to the nearest residential dwellings or prejudice the operations of the surrounding industrial buildings,” said Teresa Critchlow, of Sammons Architecural Ltd.

“The replacement MOT/workshop building would comprise a simple rectangular structure with a dual pitched roof and ancillary lean-to.

“It is modest in terms of both its size and scale and has been positioned toward the rear of the site on an area of existing hardstanding.

“The proposed building would be constructed from profiled steel composite panels to the roof and walls.

“The building has been designed to reflect the built form of existing industrial and commercial buildings on the wider site and its overall character, appearance, design and materials reflects and respects those in the locality.”

Mrs Critchlow added no alterations are proposed to the site access.

“Whilst it is anticipated that the proposal could provide an additional five full-time positions, it is important to note that the application site is located within a sustainable location which is easily accessible by a range of transport modes,” she said.

“The proposed use would not adversely affect highway safety and the proposed parking and access arrangement should be considered compliant with the relevant policies in the development plan and therefore considered acceptable.”

Anyone who wishes to view the plans or comment on them (reference 25/03429/FUL) should do so by October 9.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk