Stunning countryside home with thriving holiday let business hits the market near Shrewsbury

Located in the picturesque village of Plealey near Pontesbury, the expansive property is on the market with Roger Parry & Partners for offers in excess of £2 million.

At the heart of the site is an elegant Grade II listed home, complemented by a heated outdoor swimming pool and extensive grounds. Alongside the main house are three beautifully converted barns, each run as part of a well-established holiday let business.

The barns - converted in 2007 by the current owners - have proven popular with holidaymakers, with strong occupancy levels throughout the year. Each barn offers its own unique charm and facilities.

'Piglets Place' was once used to house pigs. The character-filled barn has been transformed into a spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom holiday home.

Meanwhile, The Olde Granary is a substantial barn conversion, ideal for larger groups or multiple families. It features four bedrooms across three distinct areas on the first floor.

And, Shippon Cottage is particularly popular with older guests and families with young children. It is said to offer flexible accommodation with up to three bedrooms, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and additional rooms that can serve as a nursery, study, or storage space. Its layout makes it a versatile and practical choice for a wide range of visitors.

Each of the barns has its own private patio area and access to a shared rear garden. The site also benefits from a dedicated recreational building, equipped with a miniature snooker table, pool table, air hockey, and table tennis.

The listing describes the property as: "A Grade II Listed country house set in attractive grounds, including a heated, covered swimming pool, with three open market barn conversions currently providing yearly income as a holiday business.

"Spencer Lodge is a remarkable Grade II Listed country house that has been sympathetically extended over time to create a substantial family home.

"Nestled in the heart of the Shropshire countryside, this stunning Grade II Listed property boasts a rich history dating back to the 17th century, offering a unique blend of period charm and modern convenience, including extensive garaging and a heated, covered swimming pool.

"As well as generous grounds, the site includes three open market barn conversions currently utilised as holiday lets. With separate parking and a games/recreation room, the barns successfully generate a substantial yearly income for the current owners."

