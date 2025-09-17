Shrewsbury lodge to be demolished as part of sports village plans

Shropshire Council, which owns the building at the entrance to Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne, submitted a planning application for the work.

Earlier this year the authority said it had funding to complete the demolition of the site as part of a £28 million revamp of the sports village.

The lodge has been empty for a number of years, and has become a target for anti-social behaviour, particularly drug-taking. It also has asbestos, and was subject to a copper and boiler theft that led to internal damage.

A vacant lodge is to be demolished to make way for a multi-million pound revamp of Shrewsbury Sports Village. Picture: Shropshire Council

A report also said that, because it has been unoccupied for so long, the council is having to pay itself enhanced levels of council tax. However, if it was demolished, the site would be cleared with no structures planned for the vacant land.

The report states: “Following demolition of the redundant dwelling, all hardstanding, concrete slab and foundation will be removed from the site, the land will then be soiled over and seeded for grass. No new structures are proposed on the site in place of the dwelling to be removed.”

The council’s Northern Planning Committee quickly approved the scheme when it met on Tuesday (September 16).