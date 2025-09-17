Four-bedroom detached home with garden office for sale in Shrewsbury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Families looking for generous living space in a prime Shrewsbury location will want to see this four-bedroom detached house on Eastwood Road. On the market with Purplebricks for £525,000, it offers versatile living, modern finishes and a private garden complete with its own office.

Purplebricks is handling the sale of this freehold property, and viewings are highly recommended to appreciate everything on offer. See more here.

There is a large, modern fitted kitchen

The home opens with a welcoming hallway, leading to a bright lounge overlooking the green, a separate sitting room, and a dining room that could also double as a guest bedroom.

The heart of the house is the large kitchen diner, fitted with modern units, a feature island and patio doors that bring in plenty of natural light. A utility area and cloakroom with WC add to the practical layout, while the integral garage offers storage and extra flexibility.

Upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms, served by a family bathroom with Jack and Jill sinks and a separate shower room.

The outside space is equally appealing, with a private rear garden laid to lawn and patio, plus the bonus of a fully fitted garden office, ideal for home working or hobbies.