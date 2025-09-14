'Idyllic' south Shropshire home with Welsh longhouse, outdoor swimming pool and two additional properties up for sale

Upper Harthall Farm occupies a peaceful rural setting in Nash, on the south Shropshire border, and is said to offer a "rare combination of architectural integrity, flexibility of use, and lifestyle-rich amenities".

The property boasts two secondary properties: 'The Annexe' and 'The Cottage'. The listing states that these are perfect for letting out to generate income or for ancillary use, including multi-generational living or accommodation for friends and family.

Upper Harthall Farm boasts stunning countryside views. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

Furthermore Upper Harthall Farm sits within around 25 acres of land, including "glorious" gardens with lakes, ponds, an orchard and a swimming pool.

The property has hit the market for £1.75 million with Savills estate agents.

The listing says: "Upper Harthall Farm is a wonderful property and a great credit to the current owners who fully renovated the house as it stands today, which demonstrates a great deal of pride and passion.

The property features an outdoor swimming pool. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The house is situated in a private location with breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and at the heart of a superb parcel of land extending to approximately 25 acres, of which there is productive grassland, woodland, pools and a lake. Alongside the house is the swimming pool, a gym and a useful range of outbuildings. It is a fantastic lifestyle led property.

"Dating originally from the 17th century, the traditional three-bay, three-storey Welsh longhouse has evolved over time, including the addition of a Victorian wing, yet retains an extraordinary depth of character.

"Internally, character features such as exposed timbers, beams within walls and ceilings, and oak joinery offer a deep sense of authenticity and age.

Upper Harthall Farm in Nash has been listed for sale. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"A beautifully presented four-bedroom detached cottage offers approximately 2,300 sq ft of further accommodation. Designed for either extended family, guest use, or holiday letting, it comprises a sitting room, generous open-plan kitchen/family room, four bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a shower room.

"Positioned to enjoy far-reaching views across the gardens and countryside, the annexe provides further flexible accommodation offering a double bedroom and adjacent bathroom, on both ground and first floors. With its own kitchen/dining room, sitting room, it is ideally suited for multi-generational living, staff, or additional guest accommodation.

"The setting of Upper Harthall Farm is nothing short of idyllic. The formal gardens are primarily laid to lawn, interspersed with ornamental planting, established trees, and seating terraces.

"Several ponds and a beautiful wildlife lake offer both visual delight and ecological value, while a heated outdoor swimming pool provides further lifestyle appeal. A summerhouse - currently used as a gym - enhances the leisure offering".

