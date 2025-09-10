'Hazardous, ludicrous, alarming' - Dozens of objections lodged to 67-home Whitchurch scheme

Persimmon Homes has submitted plans for the scheme on 2.19 hectares of land south of Liverpool Road, next to Alkington Road.

It will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties, including maisonettes, terraces, semi-detached and detached homes, with 10 per cent classed as affordable.

Previous planning applications on the site have been refused. However, Persimmon Homes argues that the latest proposal “will deliver multiple benefits that would clearly outweigh the adverse impact of the development”.

Parking would be provided, as would pedestrian links to both Liverpool Road and Hillewood Avenue. A landscape buffer along the south of the site is also proposed, with the developer saying that the scheme’s layout has been revised to ensure standards are met as requested by highways officers.

Persimmon Homes wants to build 67 homes on land off Liverpool Road in Whitchurch. Picture: Pegasus Group

However, out of 41 comments lodged, 38 are against the scheme.

“Can the original section of Liverpool Road really cope with extra traffic? It’s almost sinking in places already,” said Vanessa Bird.

“It is in an appalling state of non-repair, coupled with the parking of cars on either side, it’s already difficult enough to navigate safely.

“Secondly, a major concern is the blind corner that leads from the original to the newer section of Liverpool Road. Visitors to the nursing home, understandably, when they cannot park in the car park, need to park along the road, coupled with the residents opposite the home, parking and now we constantly have a couple of flat-bed trucks parked, this stretch is virtually always single file.

“The corner is hazardous enough, I myself have encountered numerous near misses, with added traffic, this is going to become an accident hotspot.”

Carol Williams added: “The viability of further homes and potentially in excess of a further 100 vehicles trying to traverse blind up and down the street is ludicrous. This observation just as a visitor is dire. For residents who need to travel daily it must be truly horrendous already.”

Whitchurch Town Council has also objected.

“The issue of flooding is quite alarming,” said Councillor Sho Abdul.

“The developers have referenced the use of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) in their planning. However, if these systems don’t function as intended, the residents of Liverpool Road, who already endure significant drainage problems, could face even more severe issues.

“Additionally, the increased traffic on Liverpool Road, which is already in a poor condition, could further damage the road and create more congestion. Lastly, I’m also worried about the impact on local wildlife, as new developments could disrupt their habitats.”

A decision on the scheme will be made in due course.