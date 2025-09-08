Three-bed terraced home with garden for sale in Wem at £225k

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

In the heart of Wem, this three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for £225,000 and offers the ideal balance of space, comfort, and the chance to make it your own. Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking the park, it’s a home perfectly placed for families or first-time buyers looking to settle in this historic market town.

Purplebricks is marketing the property, which comes with driveway parking, a generous rear garden, and bright, spacious interiors. See more on the Purplebricks website.

There are three generous-sized bedrooms

The ground floor begins with a welcoming hallway that leads through to a cosy living room with a bay window and central fireplace.

A kitchen diner provides plenty of space for both cooking and family meals, with direct access to the rear garden. The property also benefits from a utility room and downstairs WC, adding valuable practicality.

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, including two large doubles, and a family bathroom with bath, overhead shower, WC and sink.

The kitchen is modern and spacious

The rear garden is one of the standout features: deceptively large, with patio space, well-stocked borders and plenty of room for entertaining, children’s play, or simply enjoying the peaceful setting.

Wem is a picturesque Shropshire town, full of timber-framed charm, community spirit, and excellent local amenities. With schools, shops, eateries and strong transport links all within easy reach, this home is ideally located for both convenience and countryside living.