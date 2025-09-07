Charming Shrewsbury detached home three-bed with generous garden and expansion potential for £400,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tucked away in the highly desirable Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury, this three-bedroom detached house is listed for £400,000. With beautifully maintained period features, sizable reception rooms, additional land, and excellent potential to modernise or extend, it offers both warmth and opportunity.

On stepping inside, you’re greeted by a welcoming hallway, leading to two generous reception rooms filled with natural light and featuring charming period details like a feature fireplace.

The kitchen opens into a conservatory with utility space, which offers direct access to the private rear garden, an ideal setting for family gatherings or peaceful moments outdoors. A downstairs shower room and WC add convenience to the ground floor layout.

Upstairs, three well-sized bedrooms await, accompanied by a family bathroom. Outside, you’ll discover a detached garage, a neatly maintained garden, and additional land at the side and rear of the property perfect for potential expansion or creating a generous outdoor retreat.

At a glance

This three-bedroom detached house in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury is listed for £400,000

Charming reception rooms with period features and a feature fireplace

Kitchen linked to a conservatory/utility, plus a handy ground-floor shower and WC

Three bedrooms and family bathroom upstairs

Detached garage, attractive private garden, and additional expansion land at side and rear

