Seven-bedroom house once owned by the Poundland founder's family is back on the market for a staggering seven-figure sum

The iconic country residence designed by renowned architect Sir Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis, creator of Portmeirion, boasts more than 14,690 square feet of versatile accommodation that blends period character with modern luxury, and was once owned by Poundland founder Steve Smith.

Known as 'Hammer Hill House,' the property in Romsley, a small village four miles south of Halesowen, boasts a helicopter landing pad, an indoor swimming pool and around 28 acres including paddocks and woodland.

The seven-bedroom house in Bridgnorth once owned by a famous Black County family has come back on the market. Photo: Right Move

Set high above the Severn Valley on the Worcestershire/Shropshire border, this exceptional country estate combines architectural pedigree with contemporary luxury, offering both privacy and convenience, as well as panoramic views across the Severn Valley, the Clee Hills and towards Wales.

Approached via an impressive avenue behind wrought-iron gates, and flanked by two three-bedroom gate lodges for staff, guests or rental income, the estate unfolds gradually, culminating in the grand façade of Hammer Hill House.

The courtyard features impressive nature and water features, including a large fountain in front of the main property.

Entering inside the main building into the elegant grand hall/reception room, you are immediately hit with a sense of class and awe at the scale of Hammer Hill House.

The walnut panelling to the dining room creates a perfect setting for dinner parties, while the magnificent drawing room, complete with a sprung and lit dance floor, evokes the glamour of an era gone by.

With a stunning bar, music room and sitting room on the ground floor too there is more than enough space to enjoy hobbies and ensure peace and quiet across the house.

The bespoke kitchen, hand-painted by Christians of Nantwich and fitted with an AGA cooker, is the heart of the home, and is seamlessly connected to the leisure wing fit with an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and courtyard.

Upstairs, the principal suite delivers true indulgence, with its own private dressing room and bathroom, fit with a dreamy jacuzzi bath with views over the front of the property.

Each of the further five-bedroom suites have been individually designed, offering comfort and privacy for family and guests, and are all big enough to be considered 'master' in their own right.

Additional highlights include a billiard/games room upstairs, a home gym, extensive office space around the property and garage space, while the garden space puts the cherry on the cake for Hammer Hill House.

Formal lawns flow into wilder landscapes, woodland walks and four paddocks, making the property ideal for equestrian pursuits or those seeking a lifestyle connected with the land. In total, the estate extends to 28.2 acres, offering peace, seclusion and a rare sense of space.

Hammer Hill House is a stunning property hidden away in a small village in Worcestershire, and at £5,000,000 still somehow feels like a bargain for a house hunter looking to secure a stunning piece of history, as well as their forever home.