Plan for 18 ‘affordable’ homes withdrawn after impact on Telford woodland raises concerns

Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council, Severn Trent Water, and the Coal Authority all raised concerns about the proposal for the one, two and three-bed homes planned for land at the corner of Moss Road and Rookery Road.

Following the feedback developer Morro Partnerships and agent Claremont Planning asked for the application to be withdrawn and that was confirmed by the council this week.

Ecology experts at the council told their planning colleagues that there could have been a “44.45 per cent net loss” of biodiversity when applications are required to aim for a 10 per cent net gain.

Officials concluded: “In the absence of additional information it is not possible to conclude that the proposal will not cause an offence under The Conservation of Habitats and Species (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (2019), The Environment Act (2021), and/or other legislation.

The planning application site at the junction of Moss Road/Rookery Road, in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The applicant is required to provide the assessments detailed to allow full consideration to be given to ecological issues.”

A report completed in June for the developers said it was holding discussions with third parties about paying for biodiversity enhancements elsewhere.

The agent recorded in submissions that they had received positive feedback about the proposal in pre-application discussions with council officials. Nearby residential developments have already been approved.

The agent wrote that it would secure the redevelopment of an under-utilised brownfield site and provide for much needed three and two bedroom ‘affordable’ accommodation.

But the ecology experts said that issues regarding layout and density of the site “do not seem to have been taken into account.

“Concerns around the impacts of development on existing woodland habitat were raised, and the relation of new dwellings to existing woodland to the south.

“The woodland parcel is likely to cause some quite significant shading of dwellings on the southern edge of the site.

“Woodland is mature and raised on an embankment which may cause issues for future residents.”

Severn Trent Water and council drainage experts also commented, with the local authority officials saying there has “not been enough detail submitted on the high surface water flood risk on the site and how this will interact with the proposed development.”

The Coal Authority warned that the site “falls within the defined development high risk area” and asked for clarification on how a disused mine shaft would be considered.