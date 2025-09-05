Oswestry man's bid to keep 'personal use' squash court with bar and changing rooms rejected by inspector

A Government planning inspector has dashed an Oswestry man's hopes to retain a squash court that was installed without planning permission in a barn in Woolston, near Maesbury Marsh.

Mr David Cadwallader hoped to keep the facility, which was installed in 2011 and also features separate male and female changing rooms and a bar area, for personal use.

In 2023, Mr Cadwallader was told by Shropshire Council to stop using the agricultural building for leisure use, and to remove "all internal walls, mezzanine floor, pool table, bar fixtures and fittings, changing facilities and all associated seating and tables" from the building.

One of the agricultural buildings at Top Farm in Woolston near Oswestry, has reportedly housed a squash court, bar and changing rooms since 2011. Photo: Google

An appeal was launched against the enforcement action, but it was upheld in February this year.