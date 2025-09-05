Oswestry man's bid to keep 'personal use' squash court with bar and changing rooms rejected by inspector
An Oswestry man will have to remove a squash court and bar that was built in an agricultural building without permission, after his final attempt to keep it for "personal use" was rejected by a Government planning inspector.
Mr David Cadwallader hoped to keep the facility, which was installed in 2011 and also features separate male and female changing rooms and a bar area, for personal use.
In 2023, Mr Cadwallader was told by Shropshire Council to stop using the agricultural building for leisure use, and to remove "all internal walls, mezzanine floor, pool table, bar fixtures and fittings, changing facilities and all associated seating and tables" from the building.
An appeal was launched against the enforcement action, but it was upheld in February this year.