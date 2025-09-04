Controversial plans for two children’s homes in Telford recommended for approval

One application is to change four properties in Freeston Avenue, St Georges, into residential institutions while the other is for a home in Teagues Crescent, Trench, which could become a home for up to two young people, plus staff.

The Teagues Crescent plan has been proposed by iNKFISH Care and attracted eight objections and two letters of support. This ‘significant number of objections’ means it will be decided by councillors next week.

The objectors raised a number of issues about the Teagues Crescent plan including that it is in a quiet residential area, that neighbouring house prices could be ‘devalued’ and traffic issues could be caused.

The Teagues Crescent application is from Ashlee Homes Supported Living Ltd and St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council requested that it be decided by committee, not planning officials.

The parish had concerns over possible traffic problems which were replicated in 14 letters of objection.

Original plans to house eight children and eight staff members at the properties in Freeston Avenue have since been reduced to four children and four staff members.

Planning officials have run the planning rule over both applications.

In Freeston Avenue they “acknowledged” concerns over potential highways impacts.

But they say that if all dwellings were used as standard family homes there would be “no restriction on the number of cars that the occupants could purchase and whether they chose to park within the site or on the surrounding streets”.

They added: “Having five vehicles on the site at one time is not considered excessive or to endanger other highway users, especially given the fall-back position [use as family homes].”

The plans for Teagues Crescent would see the existing five-bedroom dwelling utilised in its current form, as a two-bedroom children’s care home, in addition to two staff bedrooms.

Planning officers say: “In this instance, the application site is already in residential use, therefore the principle of residential development on the application site is considered appropriate.

“Concerns raised over the personal history of the users, risk to safety of neighbouring properties and issues surrounding anti-social behaviour are acknowledged, but are not material planning considerations.”

Both applications are set to be decided at a meeting held in public of Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee at Southwater One from 6pm on Wednesday, September 10.