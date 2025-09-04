255 acres of north Shropshire farmland within historic estates associated with a Shakespeare play up for sale

The land off Soulton Road near Wem comprises 255 acres of mainly Grade 3 soils ('good to moderate' quality land according to the Agricultural Land Classification (ALC) system), and has been managed as part of a Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme.

Savills estate agents describes the plot as a "substantial block of easily accessible level cropping land, suitable for a range of uses".

The land comprises Grade 2 and 3 soils. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

The land with "excellent road access" off the A49 has been listed for sale for £2.3 million.

The farm is said to sit within the historic Hawkestone and Soulton Estates that are associated with Shakespeare's play 'As You Like It'.

The listing states: "The holding occupies the level ground to the north of the Soulton Road, just off the A49 at Weston-Under-Redcastle. Comprising around 255 acres of mainly Grade 3 soils, with an area of Grade 2 in the south east part, the land was most recently managed as part of a Sustainable Farming Incentive Scheme, prior to which the farm was part of a wider combinable cropping enterprise.

The land near Wem has been managed as part of a Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The farm sits within the historic Hawkestone and Soulton Estates, associated with Shakespeare's play As You Like It, and surrounds the Soulton Long Barrow, a contemporary construction of a traditional Long Barrow, operated as a memorial site.

"Access to the land is via an established stone track, which is to be retained by the current owners, with new boundary fencing to be erected on completion. In addition, the owners will retain a route for a 'return' track, to be constructed in the future if required, the owners will enable the purchaser to farm this strip according to the current field boundaries by separate annual agreement.

The 255-acre plot of farmland has been listed for £2.3 million. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The ground is described as a combination of clay and sandy loams in the northern part, with sand and sandy loams in the southern part. Comprising a combination of riverine clay and floodplain sands and gravel and glaciofluvial deposits respectively.

"Irrigated root crops have previously been grown on the farm, the owners have an abstraction licence (located on the adjoining holding) which covers the land. Water for irrigation may be supplied by separate arrangement, from time to time."

