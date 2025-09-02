Wem truck shop set to be demolished to 'make way for housing'

Annie Slater has been given outline permission for the proposal to happen on a piece of land that formerly occupied by J. Jenkins Spares Ltd in Love Lane, Wem.

According to Scott Drummond, an agent representing Ms Slater, the company ceased trading earlier this year, so a proposal was put forward that would enable the land to be re-used.

The site is accessed off Love Lane, a no-through road off the B5475 Whitchurch Road. A supporting highways statement was submitted, which Mr Drummond says demonstrates that appropriate and safe access can be achieved which will not compromise highway safety regulations.

J. Jenkins Spares Ltd

He added that the proposal will not have a harmful impact on any protected species, and offers opportunities for ecologicial enhancements.

“The site is previously developed land that currently contains a large expanse of hardstanding and existing buildings,” said Mr Drummond.

“The proposal will include the provision of landscaping and garden areas that are not currently in existence on the site and will therefore improve both the ecology and biodiversity of the site.”

Mr Drummond added that the site is not at risk of flooding, now will the development result in a risk elsewhere.

The scheme received an objection from Lee Esquibel-Belcher, who lives nearby. He said that while him and his wife do not object to the land being developed for residential use, it will directly affect their property causing loss of privacy and obstruction of light.

He also said there are safety concerns due to the narrow junction and lack of street lighting, and suggested that the layout and position of plot one should be reconsidered, as well as the junction being widened.

However, Wem Town Council offered its support, saying it will improve the site and is an appropriate development that is in keeping with the area.

Planning officer, Jane Preece said that an amended description of the development reflects the removal of layout from consideration at this stage and allows flexibility at the reserved matters stage to respond to site constraints.

“On balance, officers consider that the proposal, as amended to allow for up to

three dwellings and supported by additional information and a revised access-only plan, is now acceptable and planning policy compliant,” said Ms Preece.

“Approval is therefore recommended, subject to the imposition of the recommended conditions.”