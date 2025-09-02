Telford funeral director given sign approval as ‘service hall’ project nears key stage

The former St George’s Methodist Church is being renamed Aston House as part of L Tranter and Son’s project to convert the building into a “modern service hall”.

The company announced the project on Facebook in August 2024 and has been keeping followers regularly updated with pictures of the continuing work.

At the weekend the company announced that “September should see the building finally come together with plenty of big jobs planned.”

The company says the hall in Church Street will offer “loyal clients a flexible facility where a funeral or memorial service can be held to celebrate the life of their loved one.”

A non recent Google Maps picture of St George\'s Methodist Church in 2022 when the site was up for sale

Conversion plans had already been given permission by planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

The latest move has seen advertisement permission granted for a static internally illuminated fascia sign for “Aston House” sign on the front gable end of the building. The sign replaces a Christian cross in the same area.

Planners wrote that the plans demonstrate that the signage will measure 4m by 1.15m, with a black background with white and grey lettering, it will be illuminated with backlit internal LEDs.

They add: “A condition has been included to restrict the illumination levels of the signage, this will help protect the neighbouring properties from excessive light.

“The Local Planning Authority considers that the proposed signage does not have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the surrounding area by way of appropriate scale and design and would not result in a proliferation of signage on the site.

“The proposed signage does not prejudice public safety, would not negatively impact road users and would not impact upon the amenity of any nearby residential properties.

“Officers consider that it would not have a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the area.“

Planners had earlier, during consideration of a more substantial planning application, noted that the building has a permitted use as a place of worship and the application did not seek to change the use of the building.

They had concluded: “As such, officers would not be assessing the impact of the proposed use on neighbouring properties.“