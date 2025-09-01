'Sardines squashed into a tin' - words of concerned residents near Shrewsbury as holiday park plans approved

Salop Leisure has been allowed to add 40 static caravans at Spring Lea Holiday Park & Fishery on Plealey Road, Lea Cross. A new access road from the A488 and a path is also part of the scheme.

Six members of the public and Pontesbury Parish Council objected over concerns about a negative visual and environmental impact, and a strain on infrastructure and traffic.

Salop Caravan Sites Ltd want 40 more static caravans at Spring Lea in Plealey Road, Lea Cross. Picture: Shropshire Council

But Shropshire Council’s planning officer said the proposal “represents the growth of an established rural tourism enterprise that aligns with both national and local planning policy objectives”.

The parish council also raised concerns about the speed of vehicles on the A488 and wanted the sight-lines to be examined to ensure the safety of drivers using the road as well as those using the site.

It requested a lower speed limit on the route as well as “turning vehicles” signposts.

Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee discussed the proposal on Tuesday (August 26).

The location of the proposed additional static caravans at Spring Lea Holiday Park & Fishery. Picture: Shropshire Council

Members heard from Alan Hodges, who said the expansion would equate to the size of eight Wembley football pitches and would mean “a minor eyesore becoming a major one”.

“The high density layout resembling sardines squashed into a tin is not beautiful,” said Mr Hodges.

“The site already has too many large signs and an urban feature. Existing screening fails in winter. The new entrance and reception area will make the whole development much more visually obtrusive to the A488 users and many walkers.

“The poor design, failing to safeguard local character for future generations, and harm to residents and amenity all outweigh the uncertain economic gains so is an unsustainable development.”

Councillor Roger Evans, who represents Longden division, said the area is very visual from a number of places.

“If approved, it needs to be substantially landscaped to reduce the impact,” he said.

“It will double in size and is an overdevelopment in a rural holiday park with no access to any amenities and no footpath.”

Talking about the new access proposal, Cllr Evans said a number of accidents have happened at the A488 junction.

“A speed limit request was made in 2021 but no notice or action had been taken against this and no mention has been made [in the application], he said.

“It will need to ensure splay and site lines are adequate.”

Representing the applicant, Stuart Thomas, chief executive officer of Berrys, said the site employs a number of local people and is a popular fishing and holiday destination, with people travelling from afar.

He added that the proposed new access will be a big improvement that has support from the highways team, and the extension will have “substantial landscaping” with new mature planting and two drainage ponds.

“In our opinion, this application is not contrary to the Neighbourhood Plan, it is a matter of judgement,” said Mr Thomas.

“We respect the parish council’s judgement but we strongly disagree. There will be strong economic, social and environmental benefits arising from the development which will outweigh any concerns.”

Councillor Ed Potter said he was mindful to go with the officer’s recommendation because it’s good for the local economy, provides jobs, and looks very well designed.

“I’m pleased to hear about reassurances around landscaping,” he said.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who was chairing the meeting, added: “It’s a challenging one to decide given the local opposition with the parish council and local member strongly against it,” he said.

“However, there is an economic benefit and the gain of a new entrance to the site. If a Section 278 agreement cannot be agreed that allows access onto the highway, then this proposal is effectively dead in the water and a new application will have to come back.

“I don’t think I love it but I cannot think of reasons of turning it down given the benefits of a new access and bringing tourists into the area which is vital to our local economy.”

A total of six councillors voted in favour of the proposal, with two against and one abstaining.