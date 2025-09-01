Couple’s retirement homes dream on site of Shropshire Escape to the Country property scuppered by planning inspector

At an earlier stage in the process the couple’s Shrewsbury-based agent HEAL Planning had said the couple have been living in the area since 1999.

Mr and Mrs Leech had planned to build one self-built four-bed house on land they own for themselves while their daughter wanted to do the same to live independently, the agent had told the council.

The site already contains one home – Sketts Barn – which had been featured in a 2016 episode of the TV property show Escape to the Country and six homes converted from redundant farm barns.

Their agent claimed it would be infill development because their are residential properties on both sides.

John Leech took the couple’s fight to the Planning Inspectorate after Telford & Wrekin Council turned down their application in 2024.

Whitehall planning inspector Bhupinder Thandi has this week supported the council’s decision saying Walton is not a sustainable location because residents would have to use their cars.

Walton near High Ercall is in a rural location. Picture: Google Maps

The planning inspector ruled that while council policies support limited infilling in High Ercall, the settlement at Walton is clearly distinct “being visually and physically separated by open agricultural fields.”

The site is also not located within an identified settlement where housing will only be permitted in certain circumstances.

“The proposal has not been presented on an essential need for a countryside location,” the inspector said.

The site is also not easily accessible from High Ercall – which lacks facilities – because an uneven grass footpath is devoid of lighting and they would have to walk on an unlit country lane.

“Consequently, residents would be reliant upon larger settlements including Shrewsbury and Telford for the weekly shop, larger order goods, health, employment, higher education and entertainment,” the inspector said.

The appellant told the inspector that there are bus stops close to the site which provide services to Newport and Wellington.

But the inspector concluded: “However, given the infrequent nature of the bus service it is likely that future occupants would still be heavily reliant on private car to travel for work or leisure.

“Consequently, the accessibility to services and facilities would be poor.”

The inspector said this combination of factors demonstrates that the appeal site is “not in a location where new dwellings would be considered acceptable having regard to the accessibility to services and facilities.

“I conclude that the proposed development would not be an appropriate location for housing having regard to the area’s development strategy which, amongst other things, seek to direct new housing development to appropriate locations.”