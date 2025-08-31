Shrewsbury's NatWest branch granted permission for fresh new look

Natwest, based in Mardol Head, applied to Shropshire Council for permission to replace the signs that currently sit on the front of the premises.

The firm wants to add three non-illuminated signs, as well as vinyl window graphics which would be applied to the inside of the windows.

NatWest\'s branch in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury. Picture; Google

The fresh signs include new lettering and a logo to go above the entrance, as well as a welcome nameplate, and a sign hanging from a bracket.

NatWest has been granted permission to make alterations at its Shrewsbury bank. Picture: NatWest

Meanwhile, it also applied to redecorate the ground floor and part of the first floor, including new flooring and wall finishes and minor changes to internal layouts. This will include converting office space into a staff room.

There will also be new mechanical, electrical and plumbing services installed, including re-lamping the existing light fittings with new LEDs.

“The floor finishes which are being removed, in order to update the floor finishes to the new NatWest Group standards, were previously installed during a 2016 fit out,” reads the design and access statement.

“The works in general are of cosmetic nature only. The new kitchen and piping routes will also be planned and installed around this requirement.

“It is noted however that there are no historic features within the room where the new kitchen is proposed.

“The new proposed partitions are also installed only where an existing opening within the Vestibule wall is present due to a previously installed ATM which was removed and covered with an ATM shroud.

“There will be no works, damage or alterations to any existing listed decorative items such as, but not limited to wall panelling, cornices, mouldings, doors and surrounds within the building.

“The Contractors will be made fully aware of the designation of the building and its historic fabric, and that it will be suitably protected during works where necessary.”

Confirming that permission had been granted, Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, said the proposed alterations would have no adverse impact on the historic fabric and would preserve and enhance its character and appearance.