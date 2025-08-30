Ultra-fast EV charging set to come to 16 parking spots at Telford retail park

High power EV charging company IONITY of London has asked Telford & Wrekin Council to confirm that it has permitted rights to install the equipment at Telford Bridge Retail Park.

The company’s website says it operates 555 charging points in 58 locations across the UK and offers ultra-fast charging to any brand of EV.

Planning agent Victoria Whelan, of BNP Paribas Real Estate, has asked council planners to approve a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed development at the site on Colliers Way, in Old Park.

Telford Bridge Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

It would mean the installation of four EV charging units and associated equipment to service eight EV charging bays replacing 16 existing car parking spaces.

Works will also include the installation of a substation, power cabinet, and the replacement of lighting columns, associated electrical works and cabling, bollards, upgraded drainage, improved paving, and line marking.

“There will be no loss of trees, vegetation or soft landscaping as a result of the proposed use,” the planning agent adds.