Hot food plans with 'shipping container seating area' at a Telford industrial estate fail over ‘biodiversity’ rule

Plans for a catering trailer with converted ‘shipping container’ seating on a Telford industrial estate has been thrown out over fears over the loss of trees and grass.

Severn Management had wanted to use a piece of land to provide catering for the general public and employees in the Halesfield 9 area – and create jobs in the process.

The area backs on to the A4169 Kemberton Road – a busy back road between Telford and Shifnal.

But planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have ruled that the proposals needed information on how it would impact biodiversity and what could be done to mitigate any losses.

“The proposals would entail the loss of an area of grass and trees, there is no landscaping proposed,” said planners.

“The container would destroy any grass underneath it, and the trailer would also have this effect, unless (it was) moved a minimum of weekly with potential further impact on landscaping present.”

Location of the proposed shipping container. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

They also considered that the application was not exempt from rules that it must improve biodiversity by 10 per cent.

Planning agent Joe Nugent, of Brownshore Management, had told planners that the site forms a linear strip of land between Halesfield 9 and Halesfield 7 and includes a footpath from the layby at Halesfield 7 to Halesfield 9.

“The proposed development is a direct and notable ancillary use in supporting the strategic employment area,” the agent said.

Halesfield 9 in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

The catering trailer had been expected to employ the equivalent of either one or 1.5 full time staff.

The agent added: “The use of shipping containers for catering and hospitality is well-established, and in recent years has been introduced and established in urban and city centre locations with mixed-use leisure developments, with nationwide examples.”

But planners, who issued their decision last week (August 21) concluded that it will “detract from the landscaped context provided by this parcel of land.”

They added that landscaping positively contributes to the setting, detracting from this through the introduction of a container and trailer would change the nature of the land considerably.

“This does not represent development which respects and responds positively to its context nor enhances the quality of the local natural environment, would not respect the landscape setting, preserve boundary treatments, or maintain views to the site.”