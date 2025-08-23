Parish council files complaint over controversial planning application for site near Shrewsbury

Redrow Homes want to build 114 homes on land west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, with 28 of them being classed as affordable. The scheme also includes open space, infrastructure, and access with the developer also seeking outline permission for four serviced self-build plots.

People gathered outside The Guildhall in Shrewsbury to protest about plans to build 114 homes off Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill. Picture: Supplied by Teri Trickett

However, the scheme has been met with a lot of resentment, with nearly 500 objections made, including from Bayston Hill Parish Council and local member, Councillor Teri Trickett. Issues highlighted include the local GP surgery and dentist being beyond capacity, the primary school being full, Lyth Hill Road is too narrow, surface water flooding overflowing drains, the destruction of habitats, the loss of mature tree and hedgerows, and the negative impact of wildlife.

They made their feelings known at a Northern Planning Committee in Shrewsbury on Tuesday (August 19) with a protest held prior to the meeting outside the Guildhall. The scheme did, however, receive the backing of 20 members of the pubic, who said it could help meet local housing needs, provide larger family homes, and support economic growth.

There were also no objections from Shropshire Council’s technical consultees.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that the application was refused due to its dentisty, saying that there are too many houses in that area.

His motion was seconded by Councillor Gregory Ebbs (Whitchurch South). However, before it went to a vote, development services manager Charlotte Morrison advised the committee about procedural matters, saying she had concerns about the council being able to defend an appeal, plus the costs involved.

“I would make the decision for it to be deferred rather than refusal in order for us to come back to planning committee,” she said.

“However, members should be aware that we probably won’t get the opportunity to come back to planning committee because we have a note with an intent to appeal, which is standard business practice.

“They have been waiting a really long time for this decision, the application has been in since 2024. I can see what members are saying about density and all the other points, but weighted in the balance, my view would be we shouldn’t move to refuse this.”

In response, Cllr Rowley said the committee’s decision making was being taken away from them especially when it seemed everyone was all on the same page.

However, he eventually agreed to change his proposal for the application to be deferred so that officers can open negotiations with the developer. That was agreed by five of his colleagues, with two voting against and one abstaining.

Following the decision, Bayston Hill Parish Council (BHOC) has lodged a complaint with the Monitoring Officer, saying it had “serious concerns” about the procedure that took place.

“We maintain that this application is wholly inappropriate due to material planning matters as listed in our objection and the objections of nearly 500 residents,” said parish clerk, Julie Hodgkiss.

“Given the deferment, it was implied that the officers would now negotiate with the developer, despite the overwhelming wishes of residents, BHPC, Cllr Trickett and indeed initially the Northern Planning Committee themselves that this be roundly rejected.

“We have therefore lodged a complaint with the Monitoring Officer over these procedural matters. We have also lodged a Freedom of Information request regarding the conversations that have taken place between Shropshire Council’s planning department and Redrow about an intent to lodge an appeal, which only came to light some 45 minutes into the debate.”

David Walker, Shropshire Council Cabinet member with responsibility for planning, said: “The Monitoring Officer has received correspondence concerning the Northen Planning Committee on August 19, which will be considered and responded to in due course in accordance with the council’s usual procedures.”