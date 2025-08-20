110 homes approved next to hospital near Oswestry despite dozens of objections

Shropshire Homes has been given the green light to erect 110 houses on land to the east of North Drive, which runs between the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital and Park Hall.

Twelve of the properties would be social houses, with associated infrastructure, such as access roads and footpaths, parking for residents and visitors, private amenity space, public open space and new landscaping features are also part of the scheme.

Shropshire Homes\' scheme next to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital will be delivered in various phases. Picture: Shropshire Homes

Plans for the 13-acre site – which could see as many as 240 homes being built – would be the first phase with two further parcels of land also being earmarked for development.

It would be made up of a mix of bungalows, detached and semi-detached houses, with most having a garage and parking.

A total of 50 objections were received by members of the public, citing several issues. This included the lack of infrastructure in Park Hall, narrow roads, inadequate drainage and flooding, lack of amenities, highway safety, increased traffic, loss of countryside, and the impact on wildlife.

Shropshire Homes\' vision for the site in Park Hall. Picture: Shropshire Homes

Whittington Parish Council and Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council also objected, highlighting the same concerns.

However, all of Shropshire Council’s technical consultees were happy with the proposal. It was deemed that it is “unlikely to significantly increase flood risk”, while the ecologist was satisfied with the findings of various reports.

The highways team also had no objection, subject to conditions being met, while regulatory services recommended a condition to mitigate noise by requiring details of the glazing and vents for the homes with bedroom windows facing east towards the railway line.

Planning officer, Mark Perry said that the proposed development is “generally in line with the guidelines set out in the draft Plan.”

“The evidence base which supports the draft Plan is a material consideration,” said Mr Perry.

“The proposed allocation can therefore be given weight in favour of the current application.

“The proposed development proposes a number of benefits which includes the provision of a significant number of houses in the area, in line with Government’s objective of ‘significantly boosting the supply of homes’, and in particular to meet the housing needs of the Oswestry area.”

Mr Perry added that the applicant has provided a slightly over provision of affordable housing (10.9% against a policy requirement of 10%), as well as an over provision of public open space.

“It is considered that the proposed development represents sustainable development and that there are material considerations of sufficient weight to warrant a decision being made which is contrary to the adopted Development Plan,” he said.

“The applicant has engaged positively with the Local Planning Authority throughout the planning process to improve the proposal and create a high standard of design, which includes over provision of affordable dwellings, open space and statutory biodiversity net gain.

“The applicant will be entering into a Section 106 agreement which will ensure the scheme contributions towards the provision of affordable housing, delivers appropriate provision of public open space and will secure the travel plan.”