Historic Wellington pub to get makeover after council approval

The Park Hotel, in Whitchurch Road, is a grade II listed building and needed consent from Telford and Wrekin Council to redecorate the exterior.

The Park in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

It is currently a faded blue but owners Stonegate Group wanted something more traditional.

Planners at the council have approved painting the top part Dulux Cornish Clay and the bottom part Dulux Waxed Khaki.

Planners scoured their records and concluded that there “did not appear to be a previous approval for changing the exterior colour of the building to blue.”

They reviewed historic dates within Google Maps for the site, and said it “appears to have been changed to the current blue colour between April 2017 and July 2018.

“Up until these dates, the building appears to have been white in colour with black detailing.”

Planners added that the site falls within a low risk coal area and an archaeological site area.

But they concluded that “these proposed works are considered exempt due to no disturbance of the ground.”